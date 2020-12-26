Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI – A quick burglary hit a bridal boutique in Bahadurabad, area of Sindh capital, surveillance cameras recorded the suspects all the way through.
Getting a bridal outfit can cost a lot nowadays. Although, it’s trouble-free when you break into a boutique and steal all the expensive outfits.
Footage showed three men breaking the lock of the store and robbing valuables from the boutique. They searched the store before grabbing bridal outfits worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.
All the men had hidden their faces with masks.
One of the suspects destroyed the security cameras with a rod while leaving the boutique.
Earlier, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat Basin of the metropolitan city on December 16.
The family was robbed while they were in full view of other people in their cars at nearby restaurants. They were mugged in the parking area of food street.
Family robbed at gunpoint on busy road near Boat ... 11:36 AM | 16 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – In yet another incident of poor law and order situation, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat ...
-
- Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 meeting: Shafqat ...12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi ...12:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of ...11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran to lay foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal today10:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at ...08:56 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on ...12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020