Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A quick burglary hit a bridal boutique in Bahadurabad, area of Sindh capital, surveillance cameras recorded the suspects all the way through.

Getting a bridal outfit can cost a lot nowadays. Although, it’s trouble-free when you break into a boutique and steal all the expensive outfits.

Footage showed three men breaking the lock of the store and robbing valuables from the boutique. They searched the store before grabbing bridal outfits worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

All the men had hidden their faces with masks.

One of the suspects destroyed the security cameras with a rod while leaving the boutique.

Earlier, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat Basin of the metropolitan city on December 16.

The family was robbed while they were in full view of other people in their cars at nearby restaurants. They were mugged in the parking area of food street.

Family robbed at gunpoint on busy road near Boat ... 11:36 AM | 16 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – In yet another incident of poor law and order situation, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat ...

More From This Category
Man dies after being set on fire by wife in Punjab
01:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 ...
12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to lay foundation of projects worth ...
10:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
Meer Punjabi Mela 2020 begins in Lahore tomorrow
09:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Man raped six minors in a month in Pattoki
08:35 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks ...
08:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 infection
10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr