Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A quick burglary hit a bridal boutique in Bahadurabad, area of Sindh capital, surveillance cameras recorded the suspects all the way through.

Getting a bridal outfit can cost a lot nowadays. Although, it’s trouble-free when you break into a boutique and steal all the expensive outfits.

Footage showed three men breaking the lock of the store and robbing valuables from the boutique. They searched the store before grabbing bridal outfits worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

All the men had hidden their faces with masks.

One of the suspects destroyed the security cameras with a rod while leaving the boutique.

Earlier, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat Basin of the metropolitan city on December 16.

The family was robbed while they were in full view of other people in their cars at nearby restaurants. They were mugged in the parking area of food street.