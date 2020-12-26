Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 meeting: Shafqat Mahmood
12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Educational Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that the Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference will take place on January 4 to decide on the reopening of educational institutions.

Taking it to Twitter, Shafqat wrote, "Inter-provincial Education Ministers conference will take place on Jan 4, 2021. Among other agenda points, the most important would be an analysis of the health situation to determine the re-opening of educational institutions."

In another tweet, Shafqat said he very much would like to reopen all educational institutions as he is concerned about the learning losses, especially at the primary level. However, he added the final decision will be made on health grounds as students well being comes first.

Earlier, the educational institutions were closed on November 26 in wake of the resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country.

The Minister also announced that all examinations scheduled for December have been postponed, and will commence from January 15. However, he stated that there were some professional exams that would continue as per schedule.

