Man dies after wife sets him ablaze
Share
PAKPATTAN – A woman killed her husband on Friday as she set him ablaze along with his friend near Pakpattan district in Punjab.
The police said the woman served an intoxicant to her husband and his friend - making them insensate.
The woman along with a male accomplice set both men on fire, the husband died in the terrible act, whereas the other man sustained severe burns and is currently admitted to a hospital.
Police had arrested the woman and lodged a complaint while the accomplice is on the run. A search operation is being launched to arrest the accomplice.
Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in ... 09:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Karachi – In an apparent case of honour killing, women along with her daughter were killed in the Sher Shah area ...
Earlier on December 22, a woman killed her own brother through poison and choking him with her scarf in connivance with her lover, while the man recorded the murder on his smartphone.
Woman poisons brother, chokes him to death while ... 09:52 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
KHANEWAL – A woman killed her own brother through poison and choking him with her scarf in connivance with her ...
- MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files resolution in PA seeking ...03:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
-
- Famed Russian historian Oleg Sokolov jailed for butchering young lover02:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
-
- Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 infection10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at ...08:56 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on ...12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020