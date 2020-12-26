Man dies after wife sets him ablaze

PAKPATTAN – A woman killed her husband on Friday as she set him ablaze along with his friend near Pakpattan district in Punjab.

The police said the woman served an intoxicant to her husband and his friend - making them insensate.

The woman along with a male accomplice set both men on fire, the husband died in the terrible act, whereas the other man sustained severe burns and is currently admitted to a hospital.

Police had arrested the woman and lodged a complaint while the accomplice is on the run. A search operation is being launched to arrest the accomplice.

Earlier on December 22, a woman killed her own brother through poison and choking him with her scarf in connivance with her lover, while the man recorded the murder on his smartphone.