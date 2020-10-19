Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in Karachi

Karachi – In an apparent case of honour killing, women along with her daughter were killed in the Sher Shah area of the metropolitan on Sunday evening.

Initial investigations indicate the tragic incident took place at premises located near Muhammadi Road in Sher Shah.

Responding to the information, Police and rescue personnel arrived at the crime scene. Later the dead bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Hazrat Bibi, wife of Abdur Razzak, and 18-year-old Tehmiza. Police said the two were killed in the name of honor. They added that Bibi’s husband Razzak along with his son, Shahid, and his brother, Noor Rahim, was behind the killings.