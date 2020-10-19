Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in Karachi
Web Desk
09:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in Karachi
Share

Karachi – In an apparent case of honour killing, women along with her daughter were killed in the Sher Shah area of the metropolitan on Sunday evening.

Initial investigations indicate the tragic incident took place at premises located near Muhammadi Road in Sher Shah.

Responding to the information, Police and rescue personnel arrived at the crime scene. Later the dead bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Hazrat Bibi, wife of Abdur Razzak, and 18-year-old Tehmiza. Police said the two were killed in the name of honor. They added that Bibi’s husband Razzak along with his son, Shahid, and his brother, Noor Rahim, was behind the killings.

More From This Category
Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to ...
10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive ...
09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special ...
08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's ...
08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top US economist appreciates Pakistan’s ...
07:13 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM Imran fears second Covid-19 wave in polluted ...
07:44 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hoccane congratulates Ameer Gillani on getting accepted into Harvard law School
03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr