Roof collapse kills 5 of a family near Okara, 3 injured
Web Desk
10:14 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Roof collapse kills 5 of a family near Okara, 3 injured
Share

OKARA – Five persons including a mother and four children were killed while three others injured when the roof collapsed of a house in the village 60-4-R Gamber on Monday.

Police and Rescue officials confirmed the deaths, survivors have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

More From This Category
Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to ...
10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive ...
09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special ...
08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's ...
08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Top US economist appreciates Pakistan’s ...
07:13 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PM Imran fears second Covid-19 wave in polluted ...
07:44 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hoccane congratulates Ameer Gillani on getting accepted into Harvard law School
03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr