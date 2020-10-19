Roof collapse kills 5 of a family near Okara, 3 injured
10:14 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Share
OKARA – Five persons including a mother and four children were killed while three others injured when the roof collapsed of a house in the village 60-4-R Gamber on Monday.
Police and Rescue officials confirmed the deaths, survivors have been shifted to the nearby hospital.
- Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to beat inflation10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for ...08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran fears second Covid-19 wave in polluted cities07:44 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Mawra Hoccane congratulates Ameer Gillani on getting accepted into Harvard law School
03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Is '50 Crore' truly a desi version of 'Money Heist'?02:28 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby ...12:08 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Zaid Ali T gifts his wife a brand new car11:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PCB announces squad for Zimbabwe series01:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Captain (retd) Safdar's arrest occurred under "extreme pressure", ...12:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in local newspapers11:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2020