Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed for over 15 years in another case
01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sentenced Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 15 years and six months imprisonment in another case.

The ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar also sentenced other members of the proscribed organisation.

Hafiz Abdul Salam, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashraf, and Yahya Mujahid imprisoned for 15 and a half years, while a six-month sentence was handed down to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki.

All the convicts would also have to pay a fine of Rs200,000 each.

Earlier on November 19, ATC convicted Hafiz Saeed and three others in two separate terror-financing cases.

The court sentenced 10 years and six-month imprisonment each to JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, Malik Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki.

Apart from imposing a fine, the court also directed to seize the property possessed by Hafiz Saeed, 

