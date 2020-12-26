7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report
Web Desk
02:02 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report
Caption:   File photo
Share

BAHAWALPUR – At least seven deer were reported dead at Bahawalpur zoo on Saturday.

So far, the cause of the death is not clear, however, it is suspected that the rare animals died after eating poisonous fodder, Geo News reported.

Moreover, nearly 12 other deer at the zoo are in critical condition, the TV report added.

More than a dozen deer suddenly started falling ill, seven of them died within a short period after falling ill, while 22 were rescued and treated, the zoo management said after the unfortunate accident.

According to the administration, the cause of the mysterious death of the deer at the zoo cannot be ascertained yet. Their samples have been sent to Lahore for further investigation.

The Bahawalpur zoo curator said the cause of death will be known only after an autopsy.

Some 30 animals died within months of the new zoo opening in the northwestern city of Peshawar, including three snow leopard cubs in 2018.

More From This Category
MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files ...
03:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh ...
03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ...
01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Man dies after wife sets him ablaze
01:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 ...
12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal ...
12:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bisconni Music - A Platform Celebrating “New” Music 
02:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr