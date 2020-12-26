Pakistan reports 2,260 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has reported 63 deaths and 2,260 cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 469,482 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,816.

1,531 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 420,489.

The total count of active cases currently stands at 39,177.

Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 20,429 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 135,141 in Punjab, 56,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,061 in Balochistan, 36,981 in Islamabad, 8,148 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,847 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,858 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab, 3,462 in Sindh, 1,596 in KP, 181 in Balochistan, 404 in Islamabad, 214 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.