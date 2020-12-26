Pakistan reports 2,260 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has reported 63 deaths and 2,260 cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.
According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 469,482 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,816.
1,531 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the number of total recoveries stands at 420,489.
The total count of active cases currently stands at 39,177.
Sanam Jung and daughter recover from COVID-19 ... 10:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Alvida star Sanam Jung, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month alongside her daughter, has now ...
Sindh stands first in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.
Till now 20,429 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 135,141 in Punjab, 56,875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,061 in Balochistan, 36,981 in Islamabad, 8,148 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,847 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 3,858 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab, 3,462 in Sindh, 1,596 in KP, 181 in Balochistan, 404 in Islamabad, 214 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
COVID-19 positive man beats another virus patient ... 09:44 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
LANCASTER, Calif. — An 82-year-old coronavirus patient was beaten to death in a horrific incident that took place ...
- Man dies after being set on fire by wife in Punjab01:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 meeting: Shafqat ...12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Masked burglars caught on camera hitting bridal boutique in Karachi ...12:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of ...11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran to lay foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal today10:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
- Social media finds Madhuri Dixit and Katrina Kaif's doppelgangers at ...08:56 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on ...12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020