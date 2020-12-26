Shadab Khan to miss South Africa tour after injury

LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the ongoing test series in New Zealand, as well as the series against South Africa in wake of a thigh injury, the Cricket Board said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with “high-grade full-thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle”, an injury he had sustained during the match with New Zealand in the Napier.

According to team physician, Dr. Sohail Saleem, the MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury, and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month.

“The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.”

South Africa will tour Pakistan in January for the first time in 13 years to play two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.