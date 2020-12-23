PAKvNZ: After Baber Azam and Iman-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan to miss first test
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PAKvNZ: After Baber Azam and Iman-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan to miss first test
TAURANGA – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

Shadab sustained the injury following the conclusion of Pakistan’s four-wicket win in the final T20 against New Zealand and it is understood that he will have an MRI scan in Tauranga on December 24, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

As a result, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has been included in the squad as reinforcement. Zafar joined the Test squad from Hamilton where he was preparing for a T20 match with Pakistan Shaheens.

Shadab is the third player from the Pakistani squad to suffer from an injury during the New Zealand tour.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq were ruled out of the first test due to thumb injuries.

