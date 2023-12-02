Backlash forces PCB to remove Salman Butt as consultant

LAHORE – A severe backlash from the public and cricketing experts forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday to remove Salman Butt as consultant to chief selector Wahab Riaz.
Butt, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, was appointed consultant to the chief selector by the PCB along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January.
Butt was sent to prison for 30 months in 2011 for his involvement in spot fixing. The 39-year-old former cricketer also faced a 10-year ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Against this backdrop, the PCB faced a severe backlash from former cricketers who were of the view that Butt's appointment “would reflect badly on Pakistan cricket and could have wider implications”.
“Salman Butt’s appointment as consultant was under consideration. Now we have decided after thinking about this, that we are not appointing him,” Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz told reporters at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.
Riaz said that people were doing propaganda against him and Butt. “Therefore, I am reverting the decision and I have told him [Butt] that he cannot be part of the selection team,” he added.
He said that Butt was not on any PCB panel, adding that he was a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past two to three years. “He was made my consultant only as far as taking his opinion is concerned,” Riaz noted.
The chief selector clarified that appointing Butt was solely his decision, but he was revoking it due to “propaganda”. “There is no pressure on me. I had made a decision and I am revoking it,” he added.
Wahab Riaz's press conference at GSL. https://t.co/qx4qDbDaYj— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2023
The appointments came as part of a series of change across the team’s management structure, which started with the removal of Babar Azam as captain and also saw Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz assume coaching duties and chief selector’s position, respectively.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.