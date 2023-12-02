Search

ImmigrationWorld

Israel denies visa to UN official as violence resumes in Gaza

Web Desk
10:58 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
Israel denies visa to UN official as violence resumes in Gaza

JERUSALEM - The authorities in Israel denied renewing the visa of a top United Nations official, in what appears to be a highly nondiplomatic move.  
 
The administration told the top rights body that it would not renew the visa for Lynn Hastings who was involved with the humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, a UN spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The Canadian-born official has served as the deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory for nearly three years but the denial has come as a shock to many.

UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told newsmen that UN staff does not overstay their visas in any country, adding that Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has full confidence in Hastings. 

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry alleged the United Nations of bias and confirmed that supervision was being exercised in the issuance of visas.

“That’s why Israel decided to check on – one by one – the visas that are issued to representatives of the UN,” the spokesperson said.

The denial of the visa comes weeks after Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Hastings of failing to be impartial and objective, a claim the United Nations rejects.

'You’ve seen some very public attacks on Twitter against her which were utterly unacceptable. Personal direct attacks on UN personnel, anywhere around the world, are unacceptable and put people’s lives at risks,' Dujarric said but did not confirm whether Hastings would be replaced or not.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council that the Gaza Strip was in the midst of an “epic humanitarian catastrophe’.

As far as the violence is concerned, Israeli forces have resumed bombing Palestinian areas, and up till today, the death toll has crossed 15,000.

The Qatar-brokered ceasefire ended on Friday though the rights groups are pressing both sides to exercise restraint and look for ways to achieve durable peace. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:23 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

184 more Palestinians killed in second day of renewed Israeli ...

11:58 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

What next for Gaza as Israel renews military offensive in occupied ...

03:24 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

35 Palestinians killed as Israel resumes pounding Gaza after truce ...

10:38 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Greece announces changes to Digital Nomad Visa: Details inside

07:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

How to apply through Sponsorship Scheme for Hajj 2024? Here's ...

06:28 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

UAE's Special Visa Centre is coming to Karachi: Read details here

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Championship Glory!

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2nd December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold registers big fall in Pakistan; check today gold rates in Pakatan - 2 December 2023

The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: