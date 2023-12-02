Israel denies visa to UN official as violence resumes in Gaza

JERUSALEM - The authorities in Israel denied renewing the visa of a top United Nations official, in what appears to be a highly nondiplomatic move.
The administration told the top rights body that it would not renew the visa for Lynn Hastings who was involved with the humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, a UN spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The Canadian-born official has served as the deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory for nearly three years but the denial has come as a shock to many.
UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told newsmen that UN staff does not overstay their visas in any country, adding that Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has full confidence in Hastings.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry alleged the United Nations of bias and confirmed that supervision was being exercised in the issuance of visas.
“That’s why Israel decided to check on – one by one – the visas that are issued to representatives of the UN,” the spokesperson said.
The denial of the visa comes weeks after Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Hastings of failing to be impartial and objective, a claim the United Nations rejects.
'You’ve seen some very public attacks on Twitter against her which were utterly unacceptable. Personal direct attacks on UN personnel, anywhere around the world, are unacceptable and put people’s lives at risks,' Dujarric said but did not confirm whether Hastings would be replaced or not.
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council that the Gaza Strip was in the midst of an “epic humanitarian catastrophe’.
As far as the violence is concerned, Israeli forces have resumed bombing Palestinian areas, and up till today, the death toll has crossed 15,000.
The Qatar-brokered ceasefire ended on Friday though the rights groups are pressing both sides to exercise restraint and look for ways to achieve durable peace.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
