Turkey to take legal action internationally against French magazine Charlie Hebdo over Erdogan cartoon

ANKARA – Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that country will take legal action internationally against French magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing insulting cartoons of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that Turkey will follow the diplomatic and legal process of this both in France and internationally as well, adding that a prove has already be launched in Turkey.

The magazine published the insulting cartoon of Erdogan after he slammed the country for exploiting freedom of expression and hurting sentiments of Muslim world.

Earlier today, Erdogan filed a criminal complaint against the weekly magazine, which also hurts Muslims in the guise of freedom of expression by publishing blasphemous caricatures, for insulting him.

The foreign minister rejected the impression that country will not recall its ambassador from the France.

On Saturday, France recalled its ambassador in Turkey for consultations after Erdogan came hard on French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Islam remarks and backing blasphemous caricatures, disrespecting to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Turkish president said: “What is Macron’s problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims? He needs mental checks. What else can we say to a president who does not understand freedom of belief and behaves in this way with millions of members from different faiths living in his own country?”