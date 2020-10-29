Pakistan lights up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations on Friday

LAHORE - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) preparations are in full swing in Pakistan as the Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWW) will be celebrated across the country tomorrow (Friday) with great religious fervor and solemnity.

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in the mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the country and entire Muslim Ummah.

Numerous Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) processions will be taken out across the country, while seminars, conferences, Mehfil-e-Milad have also been arranged by individuals and different religious organizations to mark the day.

Streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government and private buildings have already been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours, and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).