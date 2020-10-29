Opposition misleading nation on Kashmir cause, Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: FM Queshi
09:04 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Opposition misleading nation on Kashmir cause, Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: FM Queshi
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while rejecting the irresponsible statements of the opposition has said that no Pakistani could even think to make any compromise on Kashmir cause.

In a statement, the forign minister took strong exception to the stance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq and categorically denied it.

The Foreign Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government is striving to unite the nation on the Kashmir cause, but unfortunately some people have started narrating the Indian mantra against it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi deplored that such elements are misleading people about Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav issue as they did in Indian pilot Abhinandan case. We took the Parliament into confidence on intelligence based information wherein there was no mention of Abhinandan.

He advised the opposition to go through the International Court of Justice verdict on Kulbhushan case and Pakistan's take on it, the Radio Pakistan reported.

