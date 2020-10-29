ATC to announce its judgment on PM Imran's acquittal plea in PTV attack case today
Web Desk
09:56 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
ATC to announce its judgment on PM Imran's acquittal plea in PTV attack case today
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) will announce its verdict on the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan Television (PTV) attack case today (Thursday). 

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on the acquittal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyer had stated that the PM had been implicated in a false and baseless case as there was no evidence against him and no witness had testified against him. 

He argued that the it was a political case with no possibility of punishment, therefore, the premier should be acquitted.

The prosecution had initially opposed the acquittal plea but, after Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, supported it and said it had no objection to Imran Khan’s acquittal as this was a politically motivated case and pursuing it further would only waste the court’s time.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that PM Imran, President Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz are facing trial for allegedly attacking the PTV building and the Parliament House.

More From This Category
Man kills wife, friend in the name of 'honour'
12:08 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Traffic plan for 12th Rabi-Ul Awwal processions ...
11:53 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
2nd COVID-19 wave: Punjab announces new ...
11:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Police arrest 55 suspects over Peshawar bombing
11:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Chairman SECP contracts coronavirus
11:03 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Parliament Attack Case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan
10:52 AM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr