ATC to announce its judgment on PM Imran's acquittal plea in PTV attack case today

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) will announce its verdict on the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan Television (PTV) attack case today (Thursday).

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on the acquittal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyer had stated that the PM had been implicated in a false and baseless case as there was no evidence against him and no witness had testified against him.

He argued that the it was a political case with no possibility of punishment, therefore, the premier should be acquitted.

The prosecution had initially opposed the acquittal plea but, after Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, supported it and said it had no objection to Imran Khan’s acquittal as this was a politically motivated case and pursuing it further would only waste the court’s time.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that PM Imran, President Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz are facing trial for allegedly attacking the PTV building and the Parliament House.