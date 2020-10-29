Two infants die as fire erupted in Sadiqabad hospital’s children ward
10:15 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two infants died after a private hospital’s children ward catches fire on early Thursday morning.
According to initial media reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit
On receiving information, firefighters reached the site and control the fire.
The identity of the deceased children could not be ascertained immediately.
