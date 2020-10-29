Two infants die as fire erupted in Sadiqabad hospital’s children ward 

10:15 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Two infants die as fire erupted in Sadiqabad hospital’s children ward 
RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two infants died after a private hospital’s children ward catches fire on early Thursday morning.

According to initial media reports, the fire was caused due to a short circuit 

On receiving information, firefighters reached the site and control the fire. 

The identity of the deceased children could not be ascertained immediately.

