FBR launches inquiry against five sugar mills

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigations into five sugar mills to verify Benami transactions, The News reported.

Purchasers with the largest quantities were randomly summoned to ascertain their authenticity as buyers of sugar. The exercise reveals the occurrence of Benami transactions at a large scale during the initial investigation.

To check the authenticity of these buyers, the Benami Zone-II, Lahore, issued summons to multiple purchasers, who in their written statements, denied knowledge of any such transaction.

In the initial investigation, it was extracted that the unregistered purchasers being shown in sales tax returns of the aforementioned sugar mills were apparently owners, including low-paid workers or truck drivers, rather than the real owners, which remain unaware of their involvement in sugar purchase.

Keeping in view the HR constraints, logistical limitations and narrow timelines involved in the proceedings, detailed scrutiny was initiated in two sugar mills initially i.e. Alliance Sugar Mills and Hunza Sugar Mills. As far as the rest of the sugar mills are concerned, the information will be gathered, including information from the banks and proceedings will be started after concluding the already initiated cases.

Show-cause notices u/s 22 of Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017 have been served upon M/s Hunza Sugar Mills and M/s Alliance Sugar Mills whereby the mills with actual buyers of sugar and sugar mills brokers have been alleged to have conducted Benami transactions. A perusal of the sales tax returns of Alliance Sugar Mills and Hunza Sugar Mills showed that sugar worth Rs19,125,774,948 and Rs5,164,464,58 respectively, for 2017-2020, had been sold by the mills to unregistered persons.

The provisions of the law stipulate that subject to the issuance of notice to show-cause u/s 22, the Initiating Officer (IO) has to attach the Benami property within 90 days, in case the IO intends to file the reference in the case. The law additionally provides 60 days to the IO for drafting of the case statement to further forward it to the Adjudicating Authority. In case the IO finds no aspect of Benami transaction during the investigation within 90 days of issuance of show-cause notice, he is bound by law to drop the proceedings.

With the filing of reference, the Adjudicating Authority is under obligation to issue a notice to the beneficial owner, benamidar and any interested party within 30 days of receipt of reference requiring them to file their reply. In case benamidar/beneficial owner is involved in the commission of Benami transaction, the Adjudicating Authority would pass order holding the property referred in reference as Benami property and passing the order to that effect. The law binds Adjudicating Authority to decide reference within one year from the date of filing of reference. The Adjudicating Authority, after holding the property Benami, initiates proceedings for confiscation of Benami property.