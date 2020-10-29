France, Germany impose second lockdown amid Covid-19 spike

BERLIN/PARIS – France and Germany announced a second lockdown on Wednesday, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to devastate Europe before the winter.

France will go back into the nationwide lockdown starting from Friday to try to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday. France on Tuesday reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, when the virus was at its most severe.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced on Wednesday that German officials have agreed to a four-week shutdown of restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and other leisure facilities in a bid to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

French president announcing the new restriction said, people have to leave their houses just to buy essential goods, seeking medical emergency, or for a limited time for workouts.

Anyone leaving their home will have to carry a special document justifying being outside, which can be checked by police, he said. Restaurants, cafes and shops not selling essential goods will have to close down for at least the next two weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Blecourt, France.

While in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a new round of shutdowns for the cultural, leisure and food and drink sectors from Monday, November 2 until the end of the month, although Germans will not be confined to their homes.

Bars, cafes and restaurants must close, as well as theatres, operas and cinemas. Hotel stays are to be restricted. Shops and schools are to remain open, unlike during Germany's shutdown during the first phase of the pandemic in March and April. Restaurants will be able to provide take-out food.