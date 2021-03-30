Annual Tableeghi Ijtima in Islamabad postponed over COVID-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – An annual religious moot by the Tableeghi Jamaat scheduled to be held in early April in capital has been postponed due to alarming COVID-19 situation across the country.

The religious groups agreed to delay the gathering after Federal Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed requested him in this regard.

The development was announced by the interior minister in a tweet.

"I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19," he tweeted.

I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 30, 2021

Pakistan has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections as 100 patients have died of the novel virus during the past 24 hours while 4,084 new cases were recorded.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,356 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 663,200.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,081 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 600,278. The total count of active cases was recorded at 48,566 and the positivity rate stands at 8.82 percent.

At least 265,158 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 217,694 in Punjab 86,044 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,204 in Islamabad, 19,535 in Balochistan, 12,549 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,016 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,319 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,495 in Sindh, 2,319 in KP, 563 in Islamabad, 350 in Azad Kashmir, 207 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 46,269 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,153,36 samples have been tested so far.