‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ UAE congratulates Sheikh Rasheed after new portfolio

ISLAMABAD – A senior minister of the United Arab Emirates has congratulated Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad over becoming the interior minister of Pakistan.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, telephoned the Pakistani politician to congratulate him.

متحدہ عرب امارات کے سینئر وزیر شیخ نیہان بن مبارک النیہان کا وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید سے ٹیلیفونک رابطہ



اماراتی وزیر شیخ نیہان بن مبارک نے وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید کو وزیر داخلہ بننے پر مبارکباد دی@ShkhRasheed

The UAE minister in his remarks said, “You deserved to become interior minister”.

He also extended best wishes during the conversation.

On Dec 11, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the new interior minister.

Azam Khan Swati was appointed as Federal Minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah was givent portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.