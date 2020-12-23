‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ UAE congratulates Sheikh Rasheed after new portfolio
ISLAMABAD – A senior minister of the United Arab Emirates has congratulated Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad over becoming the interior minister of Pakistan.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, telephoned the Pakistani politician to congratulate him.
متحدہ عرب امارات کے سینئر وزیر شیخ نیہان بن مبارک النیہان کا وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید سے ٹیلیفونک رابطہ— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) December 23, 2020
اماراتی وزیر شیخ نیہان بن مبارک نے وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید کو وزیر داخلہ بننے پر مبارکباد دی@ShkhRasheed
2/1 pic.twitter.com/rsJ0dXXhxB
The UAE minister in his remarks said, “You deserved to become interior minister”.
He also extended best wishes during the conversation.
On Dec 11, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the new interior minister.
Azam Khan Swati was appointed as Federal Minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah was givent portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.
