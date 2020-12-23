‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ UAE congratulates Sheikh Rasheed after new portfolio

07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ UAE congratulates Sheikh Rasheed after new portfolio
Share

ISLAMABAD – A senior minister of the United Arab Emirates has congratulated Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad over becoming the interior minister of Pakistan. 

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, telephoned the Pakistani politician to congratulate him. 

The UAE minister in his remarks said, “You deserved to become interior minister”. 

He also extended best wishes during the conversation. 

On Dec 11, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the new interior minister.

Sheikh Rasheed given Interior; Azam Swati made ... 02:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government on Friday reordered the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh ...

Azam Khan Swati was appointed as Federal Minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah was givent portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.

‘Photoshopped’: Woman from viral photos with ... 10:41 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – A woman whose pictures with Sheikh Rasheed went viral this week has denied having any relation with the ...

More From This Category
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of ...
08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in ...
06:24 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
KP, PITB join hands with partner universities for ...
06:18 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya ...
05:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian ...
01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
02:22 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr