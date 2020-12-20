‘Photoshopped’: Woman from viral photos with Sheikh Rasheed denies any relation with Interior Minister

LAHORE – A woman whose pictures with Sheikh Rasheed went viral this week has denied having any relation with the 70-year-old politician, saying haters used her photoshopped photos to malign them.

‘Zahida’ (her pseudo name) told Pakistani journalist Sami Ibrahim yesterday that she met Mr. Rasheed “only once” while “seeking job for her siblings.”

Talking to the host via a video link, she categorically denied any part in the scandalous campaign against the Interior minister. “He [Sheikh Rasheed] is a famous personality, and I did have taken a picture with him out of interest when I met him at the Railways ministry,” she further said. But the pictures in the photos making rounds on the internet are “fake.”

“God knows who did this, I only have a slight idea. I wonder why these pictures were released after he (Sheikh Rasheed) became the minister,” she added.

“I reckon his (Sheikh’s) opponents are unable to digest him becoming the Interior minister,” she said.

Sheikh Rasheed given Interior; Azam Swati made ... 02:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government on Friday reordered the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh ...

She also denied the rumor that it was she who leaked the pictures in the first place.

When asked about any sexual advances by the minister, she swore that she never encountered any such incident.

The woman whose father is also a Railways employee then showed full support to the minister, hoping he would not only complete this but will also become the minister in next term as well.

In the end, she said the minister could investigate the matter if he wanted to. The jobless woman says she has been facing severe insults over the scandal and wants to know who are behind this campaign.