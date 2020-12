Sheikh Rasheed given Interior; Azam Swati made Railways minister

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government on Friday reordered the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the new interior minister.

According to details, Azam Khan Swati has been appointed as Federal Minister for Railways while Ijaz Shah will serve as Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.

Earlier today, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had taken oath as federal minister for a period of six months. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a ceremony.

Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed ... 11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, ...

Prime Minister has reshuffled Federal Cabinet; Sheikh Rasheed as Interior Minister, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh as Finance Minister while Azam Khan Sawati appointed as Railways Minister & Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah as Minister for Narcotics Control https://t.co/FafY8GyKZL pic.twitter.com/u0Os9SCZz2 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 11, 2020

This is the fifth time PTI government has reshuffled the federal cabinet from 2018.