Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, leaving Pakistani tweeple shocked.

The cricketer-turned-politician is followed by millions of people on Twitter but he followed a small number of people, including his former wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Imran Khan is followed by 12.9 million people on Twitter. He emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July this year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).

Twitter users were quick to notice the 'U-turn' with some making hilarious comments.

Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke. 💔 — Shaz Malik (@shaz_Insafiyan) December 7, 2020

اب خان صاحب کے لیے کوئی بھی خاص نہیں ہے سب کو ان فالو کر دیا 😂@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/1Qc58lK6na — 🦅 (@iHShaheen) December 7, 2020

Khan sab ab bare bande ho gaie hain — ejaz gul (@ejazgul) December 7, 2020

The man has literally divorced her, why can't unfollow :P — Ruby Lodhi (@PrettyPooor) December 7, 2020

Some also compared Imran Khan to his political rival Nawaz Sharif as the latter also did not follow anyone.

Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif's @NawazSharifMNS twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife. 😂😂😋 — A.Kiyani (@Andromeda_JY) December 7, 2020

However, no any official response has been issued on the development to make it clear whether it is technical glitch or the premier has surely unfollowed everyone.