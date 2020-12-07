Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter

11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Another 'U-turn'? PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, leaving Pakistani tweeple shocked.

The cricketer-turned-politician is followed by millions of people on Twitter but he followed a small number of people, including his former wife Jemima Goldsmith. 

Imran Khan is followed by 12.9 million people on Twitter. He emerged as ninth most-followed world leader on the microblogging site in July this year, according to a study by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW). 

Twitter users were quick to notice the 'U-turn' with some making hilarious comments. 

Some also compared Imran Khan to his political rival Nawaz Sharif as the latter also did not follow anyone. 

However, no any official response has been issued on the development to make it clear whether it is technical glitch or the premier has surely unfollowed everyone.

