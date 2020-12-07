PM Imran Khan under fire for sharing GB photos without credit
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PM Imran Khan under fire for sharing GB photos without credit
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is being roasted by social media users for sharing photos of Gilgit-Baltistan on his official Twitter account without giving credit to the photographer.

The Pakistani premier portrayed the picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan in a tweet on Sunday, and captioned it, 'The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth.”

Soon after, Khan's tweet got a number of retweets lined up. Also, a sarcastic response emerged from the photographer, who stated his picture had not been credited.

Thank you sir @ImranKhanPTI for sharing my picture but it would have been great if my watermark haven’t being cropped & credits may have been given to me. https://t.co/HaeXsVQPbP

— Asmar’s Photography (@asmarhussain110) December 7, 2020

Others are even coaxing the photographer to report the post and sue the premier for “stealing intellectual property”.

Many found it shocking how shamelessly these supporters of Imran Khan defending plagiarism, an act of IPR law violation

Its shocking how shamelessly these supporters of Imran Khan defending plagiarism, an act of IPR law violation.

To apologise would be the honorable thing to do by the PM.@PakPMO @CustomsIpre

— TerracottaWarrior (@SyedKhawarmehdi) December 7, 2020

Some PTI supporters followers also pointed out that PM Imran never claimed the pictures were his own and the whole issue could have been an oversight by the PM's social media team.

The Prime Minister Office is yet to respond to the photographer's objection.

'Young Imran Khan' in old photo 09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

Imran Khan has just shared an old photo of him on Instagram, making his fans and supporters go gaga over him on the ...

More From This Category
Three awarded death penalty for raping woman in GB
04:01 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Interior minister gets a trial shot for Covid-19 ...
03:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Woman, who accused Babar Azam of abuse, survives ...
03:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PMC to announce MDCAT 2020 results on December 16
02:31 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
PM Imran vows to intensify fight against drugs
01:31 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Lahore’s Walton Airport to be shifted out of ...
12:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr