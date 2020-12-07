PM Imran Khan under fire for sharing GB photos without credit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is being roasted by social media users for sharing photos of Gilgit-Baltistan on his official Twitter account without giving credit to the photographer.

The Pakistani premier portrayed the picturesque Gilgit-Baltistan in a tweet on Sunday, and captioned it, 'The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth.”

Soon after, Khan's tweet got a number of retweets lined up. Also, a sarcastic response emerged from the photographer, who stated his picture had not been credited.

The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth. pic.twitter.com/qdhGqkZ2Fx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 6, 2020

Thank you sir @ImranKhanPTI for sharing my picture but it would have been great if my watermark haven’t being cropped & credits may have been given to me. https://t.co/HaeXsVQPbP

— Asmar’s Photography (@asmarhussain110) December 7, 2020

Others are even coaxing the photographer to report the post and sue the premier for “stealing intellectual property”.

This is theft and unacceptable. In a civilised country you could have sued the honourable PM — M (@subachahai) December 7, 2020

Many found it shocking how shamelessly these supporters of Imran Khan defending plagiarism, an act of IPR law violation

To apologise would be the honorable thing to do by the PM.@PakPMO @CustomsIpre

— TerracottaWarrior (@SyedKhawarmehdi) December 7, 2020

That's a violation of intellectual copyright laws. By the Office of the Prime Minister. Great example ???? — ???????????????????????????? لعلین✨???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@laaleen) December 7, 2020

Some PTI supporters followers also pointed out that PM Imran never claimed the pictures were his own and the whole issue could have been an oversight by the PM's social media team.

Lol he just shared he didn't claimed these pics as his own. — Laraib Ali Magsi🦋 (@Laraib_Magsi) December 7, 2020

The Prime Minister Office is yet to respond to the photographer's objection.