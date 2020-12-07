Master Paints clinch Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup
Web Desk
05:03 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
Master Paints clinch Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup
Share

LAHORE – Master Paints clinched the Artema Medical-sponsored Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup after beating Newage by 7-5½ in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Sunday.

Mrs. Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman graced the final as chief guest and gave away prizes and shields to the winners and runners-up. Other notables present on the occasion were former Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen (r) Sadiq Ali, Artema Medical CEO Daniyal Sheikh, JP&CC President Lt Gen (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary-General Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Marcos Panelo emerged as player of the day as he smashed in superb six goals for Master Paints while the remaining one goal was converted by Bilal Haye. From Newage, Edward Banner Eve cracked a quartet while Syed Aun Rizvi struck one goal.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they converted three goals against one by Newage to gain 3-0 lead. Newage bounced back in the second chukker by converting a brace against one goal by Master Paints to make it 4-2. Master Paints once again showed their class in the third chukker and hammered another hat-trick against a brace by Newage to win the match by 7-5 ½ as no goal was scored in the fourth and last chukker.

First 9-hole golf course inaugurated in Gwadar 08:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – A first of its type nine-hole golf course in Gwadar is something the crown jewel of China Pakistan ...

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Pricemeter.pk outsmarted Remounts by 7-5. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza slammed in six goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon scored one goal while from the losing side, Kian Hall banged in a brace and Jamie Le Hardy, Col Zulfiqar and Imran Shahid converted one goal each.

More From This Category
Pakistan announces 18-man squad for New Zealand ...
11:19 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
Babar Azam, family cleared of harassment ...
02:22 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Here's the first tweet of Babar Azam after abuse ...
11:49 AM | 5 Dec, 2020
Five Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC’s ...
11:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
CS:GO tournament Red Bull Flick finally lands in ...
05:13 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Eighth Pakistani player tests positive for ...
11:33 AM | 2 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers
03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr