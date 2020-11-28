First 9-hole golf course inaugurated in Gwadar
08:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – A first of its type nine-hole golf course in Gwadar is something the crown jewel of China Pakistan Economic Corridor was missing till now.
Shahid Ali Director, Gwadar Development Authority inaugurated the golf course on the N10 Coastal Highway in a ceremony on Friday.
The golf course, which was previously planned to be six holes, has been upgraded to a feature nine-hole golf course and is expected to complete within 18 months.
The golf course which will be Gwadar’s first is located within a luxury residential community by the name of China Pak Golf Estates by CPIC Global.
- Will PM Imran attend SCO heads of government summit hosted by India?09:07 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
-
- LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi smashes 58 off 23 balls (VIDEO)08:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistani academic declared ‘threat to public safety’ over ...07:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
CokeStudio 2020 lineup revealed
06:10 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Zindagi Tamasha – Pakistan's first Oscar submission04:22 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus12:01 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Google Doodle pays tribute to Bano Qudsia on 92nd birthday11:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020