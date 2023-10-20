  

Pakistan, China vow to boost cooperation at all levels with special focus on CPEC, BRI

09:22 AM | 20 Oct, 2023
Pakistan, China vow to boost cooperation at all levels with special focus on CPEC, BRI
Source: anwaar_kakar/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday called Chinese President Xi Jinping, and reaffirmed the unwavering trust and commitment between Pakistan and China.

A report shared by the country’s national broadcaster said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

PM Kakar interacted with top Chinese official at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Thursday.

The premier felicitated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and commended his eight-point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Islamabad, and Beijing reaffirmed All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation. Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China are reliable partners and steadfast friends.

PM called the Pakistan-China relationship a factor of peace and stability in the region, whereas Chinese President underlined that Pakistan is an iron brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.

Xi said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

Two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of two countries. President Xi expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

Kakar, and JinPing emphasized the importance of steady pace of multi-billion dollar flagship project CPEC and to make it a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development dovetailed with Pakistan's vision for a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

The two leaders sheds light on major world issues, and agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Sep-2023/pm-kakar-lauds-china-s-unflinching-support-to-pakistan-s-socio-economic-development          

