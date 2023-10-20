Pakistan, China vow to boost cooperation at all levels with special focus on CPEC, BRI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday called Chinese President Xi Jinping, and reaffirmed the unwavering trust and commitment between Pakistan and China.
A report shared by the country’s national broadcaster said Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two sides.
PM Kakar interacted with top Chinese official at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Thursday.
The premier felicitated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and commended his eight-point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.
很荣幸与中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂会见。我们讨论了两国共同面对的多方面的挑战。我们重申，中巴关系坚如磐石，经久不衰，巴基斯坦是中国全天候战略合作伙伴，两国经贸往来密切，中巴经济走廊成果丰硕。我祝贺习近平主席在“一带一路”倡议十周年之际成功举办第三届“一带一路”国际高峰合作论坛… https://t.co/aQtQXLvnAv— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 19, 2023
Islamabad, and Beijing reaffirmed All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation. Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China are reliable partners and steadfast friends.
PM called the Pakistan-China relationship a factor of peace and stability in the region, whereas Chinese President underlined that Pakistan is an iron brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.
Xi said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.
Two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of two countries. President Xi expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.
Kakar, and JinPing emphasized the importance of steady pace of multi-billion dollar flagship project CPEC and to make it a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development dovetailed with Pakistan's vision for a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.
The two leaders sheds light on major world issues, and agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.
API Response:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.35
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.7
|345.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.15
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|164.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200.5
|202.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,365
