Will PM Imran attend SCO heads of government summit hosted by India?
Web Desk
09:07 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Will PM Imran attend SCO heads of government summit hosted by India?
Share

ISLAMABAD – India will host the summit of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday for the first time after it got full membership of the group in 2017. 

The SCO currently comprises eight member states – China, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 

The prime ministers six member states that include Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will attend the summit 2020. 

However, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will not attend the event being hosted by India, which has been slammed by Islamabad for its discriminatory attitude towards Muslims and oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

Pakistan will be represented by parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs in the summit. 

The India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “The prime ministers from the SCO member states of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will attend the SCO meeting on November 30. Pakistan will be represented by the parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs”.

Apart from the SCO member states, the four observer states of the SCO – Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia – will also participate in the summit. Turkmenistan has also been invited as a special.

Both Pakistan and India attained full membership of the SCO in 2017.

More From This Category
Will PM Imran attend SCO heads of government ...
09:07 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
First 9-hole golf course inaugurated in Gwadar
08:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Two held over illegal hunt of 70 partridges
07:57 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Pakistani academic declared ‘threat to public ...
07:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Toyota Corolla Cross to launch 'next month' ...
06:37 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
COVID-19 — Ban on indoor weddings lifted 
06:01 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
CokeStudio 2020 lineup revealed
06:10 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr