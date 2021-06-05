PLTA announces to resume tennis tournament and activities from June 20: Malik

LAHORE – Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik on Saturday announced to resume tennis activities throughout the province from June 20.

Talking to media here at PLTA courts, Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said: “We are going to resume tennis academies with a Junior Tennis Summer Camp in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBO) which will commence from June 20 and will end in August. I am really grateful to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for supporting us in conducting this activity, which will help us in finding and grooming young tennis players for the country.”

The former Davis Cup captain also revealed good news for tennis players and lovers saying, “The PLTA has done the homework of conducting four tournaments in a befitting manner and they will start with Tennis Lovers Punjab Junior Tennis Championship, which was stopped soon after its commencement due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Soon after this, the Servis Tyres Tennis Junior National Championship will be organized. I would like to thank Servis Industries CEO Mr. Arif Saeed, who himself is a tennis and rugby player and also a keen supporter of sports activities, for sponsoring this tournament on annual basis and also playing active role in conducting different sports events across the country,” he asserted.

Malik said that the Servis Tyres event will be followed by Bank of Punjab Junior National Championship. This will be third consecutive year, when this national junior activity is being organized by the BoP, where players keenly contest and try to win glittering trophies. I am also grateful to BoP President and CEO Zafar Masud for their all-out support for the promotion and development of tennis across the country.

The PLTA secretary further revealed to organize New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship, which is as big tennis tournament as the nationals. “This tournament is participated from the players of far-flung areas, and compete against the best in the business for earning top honours. I would like to thank New Khan CEO Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhri for his generous support for tennis and this tennis tournament. Hopefully, he will continue to support this beautiful game, which will tennis in the longer run.”