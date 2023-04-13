PCB wishes Muhammad Amir on his birthday

Muhammad Amir, the former fast bowler of the Pakistani cricket team, turned 31 on Thursday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the left-arm pacer on his special day through a social media post.
Amir is a well-known name in the world of cricket and has made significant contributions to Pakistani cricket during his career. He played a key role in Pakistan's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 and the Champions Trophy in 2017. He is known for his impeccable bowling skills and has represented Pakistan in numerous international cricket matches. He has taken 119 wickets in Test cricket, 81 in Day Internationals, and 59 in T20 Internationals.
Despite his many accomplishments, Amir's career has been filled with ups and downs. In 2010, he was banned from cricket for five years after he was found guilty of spot-fixing during a Test match against England. He returned to cricket in 2015, after serving his ban, and has since played for various teams.
259 international wickets ☝️
2009 ICC T20 World Cup winner ????
2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner ????
Happy birthday @iamamirofficial ???? pic.twitter.com/Nyitnc1Lxz— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 13, 2023
However, in 2020, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket, citing "mental torture" by the Pakistani Cricket Board. He refused to play under the coaching of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, who he claimed were responsible for his exclusion from the team.
Since then, Amir has continued to play cricket in various T20 leagues around the world. He has played for teams such as the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. Although he has not played for the national team recently, he remains a popular figure in Pakistani cricket and continues to be regarded as one of the best left-arm fast bowlers in the world.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.