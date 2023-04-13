Three terrorists gunned down in Turbat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Turbat region of Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the IBO was carried out to remove a hideout of terrorists who were allegedly involved in firing on security forces and civilians, as well as planting improvised explosive devices on the Turbat-Hoshab Road in the Gishkore area.

The ISPR statement stated that the area had been under constant intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) monitoring. Security forces were transported by helicopter to the terrorists’ position after their location was discovered. Meanwhile, the ISPR stated that blocking positions were being established to prevent escape routes.

The terrorists began firing on the security forces while they were setting up the blocking positions, according to the ISPR. During the intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. The military’s media wing stated that a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, were found in their possession.

The ISPR reaffirmed that security forces are dedicated to thwarting such attempts to disrupt peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan, in line with the nation’s resolve.