Search

Pakistan

Three terrorists gunned down in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Web Desk 10:45 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Three terrorists gunned down in Turbat IBO: ISPR
Source: File photo

RAWALPINDI: At least three terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Turbat region of Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the IBO was carried out to remove a hideout of terrorists who were allegedly involved in firing on security forces and civilians, as well as planting improvised explosive devices on the Turbat-Hoshab Road in the Gishkore area.

The ISPR statement stated that the area had been under constant intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) monitoring. Security forces were transported by helicopter to the terrorists’ position after their location was discovered. Meanwhile, the ISPR stated that blocking positions were being established to prevent escape routes.

The terrorists began firing on the security forces while they were setting up the blocking positions, according to the ISPR. During the intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. The military’s media wing stated that a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, were found in their possession.

The ISPR reaffirmed that security forces are dedicated to thwarting such attempts to disrupt peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan, in line with the nation’s resolve.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Eypt-based trucking company to shut down operations in Pakistan due to economic crisis

09:59 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

NA Committee on Finance turns down bill to release elections funds

12:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

08:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Four policemen martyred in operation against terrorists in Quetta

06:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Pakistani forces kill three terrorists in KP’s Bannu

05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Reference moved against CJP Bandial, three other SC judges

01:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Three terrorists gunned down in Turbat IBO: ISPR

10:45 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: