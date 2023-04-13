Bangladeshi businesswoman Nafisa Kamal 'interested in buying PSL franchise'

Owner of the Comilla Victorians of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Nafisa Kamal has shown interest in buying a PSL franchise.
Nafisa is one of those interested in acquiring a PSL franchise, claims Bangladeshi journalist Fahim Rahman.
However, according to the agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the current six franchises, it is unlikely that there would be more teams in the PSL during the following two seasons.
Earlier this year, the current chairman of PCB Najam Sethi had said, ''There is a lot of demand to expand the PSL, but sadly, Ehsan Mani and Ramiz Raja reached an agreement with the franchisees that just six clubs will compete for the next two years. However, it was an eight-team project.''
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
