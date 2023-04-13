Bangladeshi businesswoman Nafisa Kamal 'interested in buying PSL franchise'

Owner of the Comilla Victorians of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Nafisa Kamal has shown interest in buying a PSL franchise.

Nafisa is one of those interested in acquiring a PSL franchise, claims Bangladeshi journalist Fahim Rahman.

However, according to the agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the current six franchises, it is unlikely that there would be more teams in the PSL during the following two seasons.

Earlier this year, the current chairman of PCB Najam Sethi had said, ''There is a lot of demand to expand the PSL, but sadly, Ehsan Mani and Ramiz Raja reached an agreement with the franchisees that just six clubs will compete for the next two years. However, it was an eight-team project.''