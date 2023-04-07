Javed Afridi says two new teams to participate in next PSL

LAHORE – Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, has claimed the two new teams that would be included in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Answering a fan’s social media inquiry about PSL owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi recently shared some wonderful information with Pakistani cricket fans and said the Pakistan Super League would welcome two additional cities, Faisalabad and Sialkot, bringing the total number of clubs in the league to eight.

While the complete identities of the teams are yet unknown, this development -- which significantly expands the PSL -- will excite cricket fans.

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators are the six current teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PSL will continue to develop and expand as one of the most thrilling and competitive cricket leagues in the world with the inclusion of the two additional franchises.

The PCB has not yet formally declared the participation of the Faisalabad and Sialkot squads.