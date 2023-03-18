Search

Lahore beat Multan To lift PSL8 trophy

Web Desk 11:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Source: thePSLt20/Twitter

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 1 run in the final of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing the 201-run target, Multan Sultans could score 199 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets.

Much-needed blitz by Shaheen Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Lahore Qalandars set a tough target of 201 runs for Multan Sultans

Mirza Tahir Baig and Fakhar Zaman built a strong opening stand as they made 30 and 39 respectively before they were sent to pavilion. Abdullah Shafique smashed 65 runs. After no player in the middle order could not score a double digit, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi made unbeaten 44 off 25 balls to put the team in command. 

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first.

Red-hot Qalandars outfoxed Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets during the Eliminator 2 of the ongoing PSL season eight at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday despite facing early blows.

Today’s game is a rematch of the 2022 final at the same iconic Gaddafi Stadium where two sides will lock horns with each other. The fixture was slated to play on Sunday but was rescheduled to Saturday over the rain forecast in the provincial capital.

Confident Sultans and composed Qalandars will lock horns for the fourth time in this edition. If we look back, Qalandars bagged three games, while Sultans outclassed them in the Qualifier.

Qalandars earlier beat Sultans last year to lift the PSL7 title, and Rizwan-led squad will be playing with full force to take the title from Qalandars. Sultans qualified for the final for the third time after they beat Lahore Qalandars.

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars win by 4 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi; to face Multan Sultans in Final

PSL, one of the extravaganza events in Pakistan which bring fanfare, eagerness, and a lot of apprehensions, is set to end after continued doses of entertainment as top players performed for over a month, setting new world records. 

