PSL8: Lahore Qalandars win by 4 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi; to face Multan Sultans in Final

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 today (Friday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 172 runs for Lahore Qalandars. Chasing the target, Lahore Qalandars scored the required runs in 18.5 overs with four wickets in hand.
Peshawar Zalmi were one step away from the final after they defeated Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 12 runs in Eliminator 1 on Thursday. Aamar Jamal was named the Player of the Match after he picked up the crucial wickets of Sohaib Maqsood and Alex Hales.
Zalmi puffed on their way through to the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league stage. They won five out of 10 games and failed to defend targets of above 240 twice.
On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, won seven of their first 10 league matches and were the first team to advance to the playoffs by cementing their spot in the top two. But since then, the defending champions have suffered two back-to-back defeats.
After being bowled out for 110 in their last league game against Karachi Kings, they slumped to a 84-run defeat at the hands of the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier.
Probable XIs
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 to reach Rs204,200 on Friday as the commodity witnessed bullish trend during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs600 to settle at Rs175,068.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $10 to close at $1936.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
