Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 12 runs in PSL8 Eliminator 1

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 12 runs in a high-octane first eliminator at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, Red-hot Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub (23) and Babar Azam (64) built a strong opening stand before they were sent to the pavilion. Haseebullah made 15 runs while Mohammad Haris played excellent innings of 34 off 17 balls helping team to set a tough target of 184 runs for United.

Shadab Khan took two wickets while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Waseem Jr bagged one wicket each but they could not restrict the Zalmi for building a huge target.

In reply, Islamabad United fell short of 12 runs. Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood scored half centuries but could not guide their team to achieve the target.

Salman Irshad and Aamar Jamal took two wickets each.

Zalmi advance to the second eliminator, slated to be played tomorrow Friday, March 17.

Squads

Islamabad United: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad