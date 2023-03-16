Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 12 runs in PSL8 Eliminator 1

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 12 runs in a high-octane first eliminator at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.
Earlier, Red-hot Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first.
Peshawar Zalmi’s Saim Ayub (23) and Babar Azam (64) built a strong opening stand before they were sent to the pavilion. Haseebullah made 15 runs while Mohammad Haris played excellent innings of 34 off 17 balls helping team to set a tough target of 184 runs for United.
.@PeshawarZalmi's pace battery pull off one of the most memorable comebacks ????@IsbUnited's journey ends today.#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #IUvPZ pic.twitter.com/4dOvMNlY7s— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 16, 2023
Shadab Khan took two wickets while Hasan Ali and Mohammad Waseem Jr bagged one wicket each but they could not restrict the Zalmi for building a huge target.
In reply, Islamabad United fell short of 12 runs. Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood scored half centuries but could not guide their team to achieve the target.
Salman Irshad and Aamar Jamal took two wickets each.
Zalmi advance to the second eliminator, slated to be played tomorrow Friday, March 17.
Islamabad United: Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.
The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
