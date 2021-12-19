Imad Wasim celebrates birthday in style

Pakistan star all-rounder Imad Wasim celebrated his birthday with his family in a decent ceremony.

Imad Wasim is left-arm bowling all-rounder who is a regular member of Pakistan’s cricket team. Imad also plays in different T20 leagues across the globe. Imad got married to Sannia Ashfaq, back in 2019. The couple is blessed with an adorable baby girl.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to twitter and greeted Imad on his birthday.

Happy Birthday @simadwasim

The all-rounder has so far featured in 113 international matches, scoring 1,325 runs. He has taken a total of 99 wickets. pic.twitter.com/AxY7k1TZnR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2021

Lately, some videos and pictures of Imad celebrating his birthday popped up on social media. The birthday event took place at Imad’s residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography - By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

