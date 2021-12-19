Imad Wasim celebrates birthday in style
Web Desk
05:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Imad Wasim celebrates birthday in style
Share

Pakistan star all-rounder Imad Wasim celebrated his birthday with his family in a decent ceremony.

Imad Wasim is left-arm bowling all-rounder who is a regular member of Pakistan’s cricket team. Imad also plays in different T20 leagues across the globe. Imad got married to Sannia Ashfaq, back in 2019. The couple is blessed with an adorable baby girl.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to twitter and greeted Imad on his birthday.

Lately, some videos and pictures of Imad celebrating his birthday popped up on social media. The birthday event took place at Imad’s residence.

Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress ... 02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

Pakistani star actress Ayesha Omar has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves. Ayesha was spotted at a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Arslan Butt to share screen with ...
06:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan face ...
05:34 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Is this Indian singer going to perform in ...
04:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Ayesha Omar’s new dance video in bold dress ...
02:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Hasan Ali poses with wife Samiya in snow-capped ...
01:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Indian hockey team beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian ...
11:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s Arslan Butt to share screen with Turkish actress Esra Bilgic
06:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr