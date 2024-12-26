Babar Azam becomes third batter to score 4,000 runs in all formats

Pakistan’s experienced cricketer Babar Azam has become the third batter in the world to score 4,000 runs in all three formats of cricket.

Babar achieved this milestone during the first Test match against South Africa. However, he was dismissed for 4 runs in the first innings.

Read More: First Test: Pakistan loses four wickets for 56 runs against South Africa

In Test cricket, Babar has scored 9 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with his highest score being 196 runs.

The national team’s batter had already completed 4,000 runs in both ODI and T20 formats earlier.

It is worth mentioning that the first Test match of the two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa is currently underway in Centurion.

⁦https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2024/pakvsa-day-1-south-africa-opt-to-field-first-against-pakistan-in-maiden-test⁩