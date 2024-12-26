Sindh announces public holiday on December 27

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27, 2024, to mark the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

According to an official notification, all public and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed. However, banks and financial institutions will continue to operate as per routine.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has planned a series of events to commemorate Benazir Bhutto’s legacy. The central ceremony will take place at the Bhutto family’s ancestral graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana. Additional rallies, memorial services, and gatherings are also scheduled nationwide.

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first female prime minister, was assassinated in a tragic attack on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi. Her death marked a defining moment in the country’s political history and continues to be remembered as a symbol of resilience and democracy.

The Sindh government’s decision to declare a public holiday underscores Bhutto’s enduring impact on the nation and her significant contributions to the fight for democracy and human rights.