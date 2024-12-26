Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Balochistan govt to launch Benazir Kisan Card

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has decided to introduce the Benazir Kisan Card in the province.

According to the provincial government spokesperson, Shahid Rand, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has approved the Kisan Card based on the Agriculture Department’s summary. The Kisan Card will provide subsidies to small farmers in Balochistan.

Shahid Rand explained that Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has approved the first phase of the initiative. The Information Technology Department will establish a cloud system for the Kisan Card for two years.

Shahid Rand further stated that the Kisan Card is part of the farmer-friendly vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed the development of a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of farmers in Sindh and Balochistan.

He also mentioned that the first phase of the Kisan Card will be initiated by the Balochistan government using its own resources, with federal support expected in the second phase.

