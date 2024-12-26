Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Anti-smog tower installed in Lahore to combat pollution

In a significant step towards reducing air pollution, Pakistan has installed its first anti-smog tower in Lahore, a move aimed at alleviating the city’s worsening air quality. The tower, situated in the Mehmood Booti area, was developed in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and a private company based in Islamabad.

The newly installed tower is designed to purify 1.2 million cubic meters of air daily. It uses electrostatic charges to attract and remove harmful pollutants from the atmosphere. The tower has the capacity to clean 50,000 cubic meters of air per hour, making it an essential tool in combating Lahore’s ongoing smog crisis.

Imran Hamid Sheikh, the Director General of the Environmental Protection Department, explained that industries and dumping sites were significant sources of chemical pollutants, which contributed to the city’s high pollution levels. He emphasized the tower’s importance in addressing these challenges, especially during the winter months when smog becomes most prevalent.

The trial phase of the tower will last for 15 days, and the Punjab government has not incurred any costs for this initial phase. If successful, the tower’s technology could be replicated across other parts of the city to further improve air quality. Officials have expressed hope that this initiative will pave the way for more environmentally friendly solutions to combat pollution in urban areas.

The anti-smog tower is locally manufactured by a private company in Islamabad, underscoring Pakistan’s growing capacity for sustainable technological innovation. The Environmental Protection Department is closely monitoring the tower’s performance and will assess its effectiveness in reducing pollution levels before making decisions about future installations.

As smog continues to be a pressing concern for residents in Lahore and other urban centers, this new initiative provides hope for cleaner air and improved public health.

