Major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 13 terrorists during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department (ISPR), security forces conducted operations in the Janikhel area of Bannu district, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan on December 25 and 26 after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The military spokesperson stated that during the operations, there was intense gunfire exchange with the terrorists. In the Janikhel area of Bannu, two terrorists were killed.

In the second operation in North Waziristan, five terrorists were killed and eight others were wounded, while six terrorists were killed and eight were injured in the third operation in South Waziristan.

The spokesperson added that Major Mohammad Owais was martyred while bravely fighting during the intense firefight with the Kharijite terrorists.

ISPR further mentioned that a clearance operation is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen our resolve.