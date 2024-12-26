Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Feroze Khan Dismisses Separation Rumours With New Romantic Pictures With Wife

Pakistan’s renowned actor Feroze Khan has once again denied separation rumors by sharing new romantic pictures with his second wife, Dr Zeinab.

Feroze Khan, known for his leading roles in popular dramas “Khani” and “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” posted pictures on Instagram capturing happy moments with his wife. The couple appears deeply in love and immersed in joyous moments in the images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

Recently, rumours about a possible separation between Feroze Khan and his wife had been circulating on social media. Both Feroze Khan and his sister, Hina Manek, had clarified and dismissed these rumors, calling them baseless.

The new photos posted by Feroze Khan have garnered numerous prayers and affectionate comments from fans, although some critics have also expressed their opinions. The post has received millions of likes and hundreds of comments, reflecting the couple’s popularity.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Dec-2024/feroze-khan-announces-professional-boxing-debut-against-rahim-pardesi

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

