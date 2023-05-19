Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with recent Instagram post

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill has effortlessly charmed millions as both a model and an actor, gracefully breaking free from the confines of the good girl stereotype. Renowned for her stunning beauty, she stands out in the entertainment industry not only for her flawless acting prowess but also for her composed and composed demeanour, distinguishing her from her peers.

Apart from dazzling us with the various roles she plays on screen, the Phaans actor is also an avid social media user.

Recently, Yashma Gill delighted her fans and followers by sharing a glimpse of her impeccable fashion taste on Instagram. In her latest post, she confidently showcased her enviable curves, effortlessly capturing attention in a chic black round-neck top that perfectly accentuated her features. Complementing the top, she paired it with vibrant red pants with stylish white stripes, creating a captivating contrast that exuded elegance and trendiness.

Fans and admirers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis while others seemed to have an issue with the deep neckline.

On the work front, Yashma Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.