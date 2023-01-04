Yashma Gill treats fans with viral dance video

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Amid the ongoing wedding season in Pakistan, the Phaans actor like many other people is scrolling through their social media feeds and loving the wedding galore.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Yashma shared a fun video with her fans where a couple was spotted setting some very high future wedding standards. Needless to say, the 29-year-old was left stunned with killer dance moves and wanted the same for her wedding festivities as well.

On the work front, Yashma Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.