Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from secret admirer

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art of turning heads. Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star's massive fan following is equally curious about her marriage plans, in particular, the admirers who shower her with flowers.

For New Year celebration, the Cheekh actress dropped a beautiful video of herself surrounded by white flowers going viral on social media. Surely, the ‘Fraud’ actor has left her fans guessing once again

The Instagram video sees Saba surrounded by several flower buckets filled with white daisies. “Happy New Year Sabboo,” was written on the buckets.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has been lauded for her recent works including Manto, Cheekh and Fraud to name a few.