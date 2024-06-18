Search

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York

07:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York

Pop star Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested for a drunk driving incident in New York.

This arrest came just after Timberlake shared a heartfelt Father’s Day message to his children, Silas and Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel.

On Instagram, Timberlake wrote, "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy."

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose," he expressed.

"Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of the US Open."

Timberlake concluded with a tribute to fathers, saying, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you!"

