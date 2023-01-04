Jannat Mirza flaunts her no makeup look in latest pictures

Jannat Mirza’s beautiful looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the popular TikTok star turns heads with her every move.
Every now and then, the 21-year-old starlet leaves fans awestruck with her fashion and wardrobe choices.
Flaunting her no-makeup look in the latest viral pictures, Mirza left her massive fan following swooning as she let her natural beauty shine.
Falling under the radar, the keyboard warriors made sure to drop demeaning comments under her post. Here is what the haters had to say:
On the work front, Jannat made her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
