Shehnaaz Gill shares a fun-filled video with Guru Randhawa

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cute BTS video from her shoot with actor-singer Guru Randhawa on social media. Needless to say, the video is winning hearts.

Gill and Guru Randhawa are collaborating together for his song Moon Rise; the song is set to release on January 10.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped the video where she was being her goofy self and was posing for the camera alongside Guru. 'Caption khud likh lo Mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha ???? @gururandhawa', captioned Gill.

Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.