Shehnaaz Gill shares a fun-filled video with Guru Randhawa

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cute BTS video from her shoot with actor-singer Guru Randhawa on social media. Needless to say, the video is winning hearts.
Gill and Guru Randhawa are collaborating together for his song Moon Rise; the song is set to release on January 10.
Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped the video where she was being her goofy self and was posing for the camera alongside Guru. 'Caption khud likh lo Mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha ???? @gururandhawa', captioned Gill.
Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.
On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
