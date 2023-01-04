Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill shares a fun-filled video with Guru Randhawa

Web Desk 05:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill shares a fun-filled video with Guru Randhawa
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a cute BTS video from her shoot with actor-singer Guru Randhawa on social media. Needless to say, the video is winning hearts.

Gill and Guru Randhawa are collaborating together for his song Moon Rise; the song is set to release on January 10.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped the video where she was being her goofy self and was posing for the camera alongside Guru. 'Caption khud likh lo Mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha ???? @gururandhawa', captioned Gill.

Last year, the audio version of Guru’s song has been released. Now, he is officially bringing the music video of Moon Rise. The song is a guaranteed treat for both Gill and Randhawa’s fans.

On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill treats fans with viral dance video

03:37 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's New Year video ensues hilarity on the internet

11:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

05:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

04:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Does Sanam Saeed's 2022 recap video confirms marriage with Mohib Mirza?

02:59 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Fawad Khan shares excitement with CNN as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses $10m mark

08:59 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Indian man walks free after flashing himself, urinating on female ...

06:53 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 4, 2023

07:45 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263 265
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.2 68.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.8 66.4
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.95 607.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.33 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 741.02 746.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.85 170.15
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.99 246.74
Thai Bhat THB 6.56 6.66

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: